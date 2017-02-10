JOBS
Police: Missing Ohio college student found dead was shot



Published: Fri, February 10, 2017 @ 5:21 p.m.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a missing university student whose body was found near a park in central Ohio was shot and they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Grove City police said today the body of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes was found Thursday afternoon near the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park.

Police in the Columbus suburb say the Ohio State University student reportedly was last seen Wednesday night leaving a Columbus cafe where she worked. Columbus police confirmed they had taken a missing person report Thursday evening on Tokes.

Authorities say Tokes’ car later was found in Columbus.

OSU says Tokes was majoring in psychology. She was formerly from the Toledo area.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional details on their investigation.

