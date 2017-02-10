YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man about 3 p.m. today in a garage in the 100 block of East Philadelphia Avenue after he ran from a car in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue that an officer tried to pull over because it was stolen.

Officers tracked that man to the garage, where he was found lying in the back of a dilapidated car on top of an old rifle.

Another person who was in the car who did not run was arrested.

Both are on their way to the Mahoning County jail.