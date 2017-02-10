JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police arrest man after foot chase on South Side



Published: Fri, February 10, 2017 @ 3:13 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man about 3 p.m. today in a garage in the 100 block of East Philadelphia Avenue after he ran from a car in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue that an officer tried to pull over because it was stolen.

Officers tracked that man to the garage, where he was found lying in the back of a dilapidated car on top of an old rifle.

Another person who was in the car who did not run was arrested.

Both are on their way to the Mahoning County jail.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes