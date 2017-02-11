— Poland sophomore Braeden O’Shaughnessy led the Bulldogs with 18 points and nine rebounds against Edgewood on Friday night, but his last basket was the most important.

With 3.1 seconds left, Poland had blown an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. But with the Bulldogs inbounding the ball, O’Shaughnessy caught the pass, drove the right baseline and banked in a layup at the buzzer to give Poland a 61-60 victory.

“You dream of it,” O’Shaughnessy said. “When [the opportunity] comes you gotta do it, and if not, it happens. You dream of it, you practice it and sometimes it goes in and sometimes it doesn’t. Luckily, it went in.”

Poland (13-4, 7-2 All-American Conference, White Tier) could not have won if not for the performances by juniors Mike Diaz and Brandon Barringer.

Diaz scored seven points and led the Bulldogs with five steals. Barringer was second on the team with 15 points.