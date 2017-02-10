AUSTINTOWN — A woman arrested for shoplifting on Thursday was found to have several syringes and a burnt spoon in her purse, according to a report.

Emily Mahan, 28, of Leavittsburg, was apprehended as she left the Kmart at 4475 Mahoning Ave. Police reportedly found a stolen BB gun tucked in her waistband and other items from the store concealed in her coat and purse.

Also with Mahan was Sheila Macaluso, 50, of Leavittsburg, who told police she had stolen several items from Family Farm & Home at 4477 Mahoning Ave. She was also placed under arrest.

When searching the suspects, police allegedly found four syringes and a burnt spoon in Mahan's purse.

Mahan was charged with theft, and possession of criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Mancuso was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

They will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Monday.