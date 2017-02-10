JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

New York man who completed 744 marathons dies at age 96



Published: Fri, February 10, 2017 @ 10:29 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An internationally known runner who completed 744 marathons has died. Don McNelly was 96.

The Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport, New York, says he died Sunday.

The native of Brookville, Ohio, began running in the late 1960s after a close friend died of a heart attack.

McNelly ran his first marathon in Boston in 1969. He was 86 in 2006 when he completed his 700th marathon, eventually reaching his goal with marathon No. 744, the same number of his Navy destroyer in the Pacific during World War II.

He attempted to complete his 745th marathon at a race in Pennsylvania in November 2010 — at age 90 — but had to pull out midway through.

Survivors include Phyllis, his wife of nearly 75 years, and their two sons.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes