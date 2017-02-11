A month ago, Western Reserve proved it could match whatever McDonald threw at it before watching McDonald squeak by with an overtime win.

Tonight, McDonald didn’t leave anything to chance.

It used a big second quarter to build a double-digit lead en route to another Inter-Tri County, Blue Tier title in a 96-80 victory.

McDonald’s Braedon Poole felt the difference this time around was their defense and not allowing Cole DeZee to go off like he did last time.

“Defense was the key because early on last game DeZee hit like eight 3s and that’s what kept them in the game,” Poole said.

DeZee led Western Reserve with 20 points, but 15 came in the second half.