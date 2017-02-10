YOUNGSTOWN

A Warren man was arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of tampering with evidence and fleeing and eluding after reports said he led police on a chase Thursday afternoon with two small children in the car.

Reports said Tawaun Ceaser, 25, of Merriweather Avenue, was driving a car about 5:45 p.m. on Youngstown-Hubbard Road on the East Side when an officer tried to pull him over for driving left of center.

The car failed to stop and reports said officers could see Ceaser leaning out the window and breaking a “white, rock like substance” in pieces off on the side of the car and a plastic bag also flew out the window.

Reports said Ceaser pulled over in the 2400 block of Youngstown-Hubbard Road and was ordered out of the car at gunpoint. Inside were the two children, reports said.

The children were turned over to their grandmother, and Ceaser was booked into the Mahoning County jail.