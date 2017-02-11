After making all the right moves in 2016, Indians manager Terry Francona got a hip replacement and then spent time on the awards banquet circuit.

The winter is flying by.

“This has been, I think, officially the shortest offseason in history,” Francona said recently.

The Indians wouldn’t mind another brief one.

Despite losing an epic Game 7 of the World Series to the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland is poised to make a run at its first championship since 1948. With one of baseball’s best pitching staffs and a solid lineup now anchored by newly signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion, the Indians will enter the 2017 season as favorites to win the AL.