YOUNGSTOWN — Student and community participants will attempt to stay active and on their feet for eight hours straight at the first “Guinathon” event from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Kilcawley Center on the Youngstown State University campus.

Guinathon is part of a dance marathon initiative across more than 150 college campuses nationwide, each benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley is the local beneficiary, with funds going toward new programs, equipment and to help uphold the promise that no child is ever turned away for any reason, including the inability to pay. The YSU student group’s fundraising goal is $15,000.

The dance marathon, which also includes games and entertainment, culminates a yearlong fundraising and leadership-building initiative undertaken by participating students.