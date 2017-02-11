— Holden Lipke’s hot shooting start and Travis Koontz’s dominance on the boards in the third quarter helped the Boardman High School boys basketball team open up a 16-point lead on East.

Those performances came in handy as the Panthers climbed back into Friday’s game, twice cutting the lead to four in the Spartans’ 68-62 victory.

“I’m not surprised it turned into a possession game in the fourth quarter,” Boardman coach Pat Birch said. “We played them earlier in the year at home in a very similar game [60-51].

“You know they are going to keep coming after you, challenging you,” Birch said. “I thought we did a good job of answering those challenges.”

Lipke also wasn’t shocked that the game tightened up.