JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Amid opioid crisis, Ohio panel urges K-12 drug education



Published: Fri, February 10, 2017 @ 1:03 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio panel says students from kindergarten to 12th grade should be taught about the dangers of drug use, and schools should have to report how they’re meeting requirements for educational efforts to prevent drug abuse.

Those are among 15 recommendations shared today by a committee created last August to study the issue in the midst of the opioid epidemic. State leaders say prevention efforts are key to fighting that crisis.

The panel also recommends that schools incorporate substance-abuse education in courses other than health, partner with law enforcement on prevention efforts, and support before- and after-school programs that promote learning and healthy habits.

The attorney general says the report is being shared with the governor, lawmakers and school officials in hopes that they’ll help support and implement the recommendations.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes