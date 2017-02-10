— The Youngstown State women’s basketball team torched the nets but struggled on the defensive glass in an 86-82 loss at Milwaukee on Thursday evening.

The Penguins shot 56.4 percent from the field, which was their best effort in at least a decade, and they went 13-for-25 from 3-point range. Milwaukee countered at 55.2 percent from the field, and the Panthers had a 21-3 edge in second-chance points.

Indiya Benjamin scored a team-high 21 points, including 10 in the fourth period, and made five 3-pointers. Mary Dunn came off the bench to score 17, and Alison Smolinski finished with 13. Melinda Trimmer had a game-high seven assists in her first career start.

