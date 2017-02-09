YOUNGSTOWN — The city, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Youngstown State University are applying for an $850,000 federal grant to help clean up and reduce crime along the South Avenue and Market Street corridors.
The grant application was submitted through the Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
The applicants will find out later this year if the grant proposal is approved.
