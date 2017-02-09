BROOKFIELD

Echo Charitable Foundation will host its ninth annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance Saturday at Yankee Lake Ballroom, 1814 state Route 7. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will take place at 7.

DJ Mike Hammond will provide music, and there will be a basket and 50-50 raffle.

Tickets are $25 each and are available for purchase only in advance. The price includes dinner, beverages including beer, and dessert. A cash bar will be available.

For tickets or information, call Tom DeMarco, 330-448-1944; Danny Eli, 330-503-1044; or Bruce Gething, 330-448-6419.

Echo Charitable Foundation is affiliated with the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio and was established to provide aid to Brookfield High School alumni and their families who have experienced financial needs.