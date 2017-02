LEETONIA

Leetonia Community Public Library, 181 Walnut St., is providing materials for the public to make Valentine’s Day cards during library hours through Valentine’s Day. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For information, call the library at 330-427-6635.