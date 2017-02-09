WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted today that comments by his Supreme Court nominee criticizing his own attacks on the judiciary were "misrepresented," even as Republican and Democratic lawmakers vouched for the veracity of the remarks.

Trump responded after private rebukes from Judge Neil Gorsuch, who said in meetings with lawmakers Wednesday the president's comments about federal judges were "disheartening."

Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump last week to the nation's highest court, made the comments in meetings with senators after Trump accused an appeals court panel considering his immigration and refugee executive order of being "so political." Over the weekend, he labeled a judge who ruled on his executive order a "so-called judge" and referred to the ruling as "ridiculous."

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut first relayed Gorsuch's remarks Wednesday after a meeting with him. Trump's own confirmation team for Gorsuch later confirmed he had made the remarks.

But Trump said during a luncheon today with senators that Blumenthal had misrepresented Gorsuch. "His comments were misrepresented. And what you should do is ask Senator Blumenthal about his Vietnam record that didn't exist after years of saying it did," he said.

Blumenthal, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves during Vietnam, apologized in 2010 for saying he had served in Vietnam.