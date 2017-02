SALEM

Stitches-in-Time will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Quaker Room at Salem Public Library, 821 E State St. No registration is required, and the meeting is free and open to the public. Attendants must take materials and projects. For information, call the library at 330-332-0042 or email library@salem.lib.oh.us.