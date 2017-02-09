YOUNGSTOWN — The capital murder trial of Robert Seman has been moved to Portage County.

Judge Maureen Sweeney filed a judgment entry today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after court officials in both counties made arrangements to have the trial there. A date has not been set.

The judge granted a defense motion Wednesday to move the trial because intense pretrial publicity affected the ability to seat an impartial jury.

Seman could be sentenced to death if convicted of the March 30, 2015, homicides of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents, William and Judith Schmidt, during an arson in their Powers Way home.