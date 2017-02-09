JOBS
Sebring woman gets probation in meth-making case



Published: Thu, February 9, 2017 @ 11:58 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Sebring woman who was part of a family indicted last year for making methamphetamine was sentenced to three years' probation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Chetara Bevins, 26, was sentenced today by Judge Anthony D'Apolito on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. The sentence was agreed on between defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Bevins, her father and mother were indicted after police were notified they were buying large quantities of cold medicine, which is commonly used to make methamphetamine.

Her father is expected to be sentenced later today and her mother will be sentenced at a later date.

