JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Michigan college Republican club sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine’s card



Published: Thu, February 9, 2017 @ 11:19 a.m.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A Central Michigan University Republican student group is apologizing for a Valentine’s Day card that mocks Jews who died in the Holocaust.

The College Republicans group handed out gift bags to students Wednesday night, including one with a card that said “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.” It had a photo of Adolf Hitler and was signed “XOXO, Courtney.”

The group apologized on Facebook, saying it doesn’t condone anti-Semitism and that the card was made and placed in the bag without its knowledge. The group didn’t identify the member who placed the card in the bag.

Central Michigan spokeswoman Sherry Knight told Mount Pleasant’s local paper, The Morning Sun, (http://bit.ly/2kw1Ji0 ) that the school is “deeply disappointed.” She says campus leaders are meeting Thursday to discuss the incident.

———

Information from: Morning Sun, http://www.themorningsun.com/

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes