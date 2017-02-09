YOUNGSTOWN — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today found Michael Johnson, 38, guilty of attempted murder and felonious assault for an attack on his girlfriend in March of 2016.

Jurors deliberated about three hours before delivering their verdicts before Judge Lou D'Apolito.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was found March 30, 2016, in her Worthington Avenue home.