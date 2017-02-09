YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 28 people including John Lenart, 41, North Hazelwood Avenue, on domestic violence.

On Jan. 8, reports say police were called to Lenart’s home about 12:50 a.m. for unknown trouble and found a woman barefoot in the street wearing only a nightgown in frigid weather. She was bleeding from cuts to her head and face.

Reports said the woman told police that she was arguing with Lenart when Lenart began punching her, then he tried to put his arms around her neck and tried choking her and threatened to kill her.

The grand jury also indicted Richard Cummings, 44, Wolosyn Circle, on aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 29, Boardman Police served a warrant on Cummings on charges related to a September overdose.

Cummings overdosed on fentanyl on Sept. 9, according to a report. Paramedics administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdose, to revive Cummings.

He was charged with drug abuse, possession of drug-abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The grand jury also indicted Steven Moses, 29, Coitsville Road, Campbell, on aggravated burglary and domestic violence.