YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners voted this morning to advertise for bids for morgue ventilation improvements at Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti had said in 2015 that such improvements, then estimated to cost $300,000, were necessary in the short term at Oakhill, regardless of whether the county eventually builds a new $3 million to $4 million morgue for the coroner’s office elsewhere.

Dr. Joseph Ohr, forensic pathologist and deputy coroner, said he tries to schedule autopsies on badly decomposed bodies late in the day to reduce odor problems at Oakhill, which is a county office complex.

The commissioners also approved a maintenance agreement with Poland Township related to construction of a Dobbins Road sidewalk and approved magazine advertising agreements for the county Convention and Visitors Bureau, which promotes local events and tourism.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com