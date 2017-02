BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

COOPER, CURTIS BERNARD JR 5/27/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

FONTANEZ, BENJAMIN III 9/21/1988 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

GILFORD, ERIC TYRONE 9/16/1991 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Possession of Drugs

LOGAN, NICOLE MARY 8/21/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer

STEWART, BRADY TIM 10/22/1958 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

STEWART, ERICA 8/1/1978 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Falsification

TUBBS, QUAYSHAUN 4/29/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Kidnapping

WESTON, JOSHUA ALEXANDER 10/28/1980 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

WILLIAMS JR, CLARENCE 2/6/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BRICKER, WILLIAM HAROLD 6/27/1978 2/7/2017 BONDED OUT

BROWN, OKEEFE A 9/14/1993 1/30/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

COOPER, ALFRED DAMARUS 10/29/1975 2/5/2017 BONDED OUT

FARES, THOMAS A 5/4/1962 2/6/2017 TIME SERVED

FLOYD, VERLENE YVONNE 10/4/1981 2/8/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

JENKINS, JOHN A 10/18/1986 9/13/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KEELER, DIANE S 8/15/1954 2/8/2017 BONDED OUT

MCMILLIAN, LATROY TAIWON 10/13/1994 1/30/2017 TIME SERVED

MORRIS, RENEA JANELYNN 4/13/1997 2/3/2017 TIME SERVED

PEREZ, WILLIAM H 12/6/1955 11/16/2016 TIME SERVED

PETERS, CATHRYN ANN 12/11/1981 12/13/2016 TIME SERVED

SANATA, ROBERT 7/10/1982 1/30/2017 TIME SERVED

SANDERS, BRENTON JOSEPH 7/1/1989 2/4/2017 BONDED OUT

SANTIAGO, JOSE LUIS 10/23/1985 10/20/2016 BONDED OUT

SEBASTIAN, STEPHEN ANTHONY 8/13/1962 2/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

THOMAS, JALEESA 2/6/1994 2/8/2017 BONDED OUT

THOMAS, KARI L 11/4/1986 2/7/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIS, WARREN D JR 10/5/1956 1/27/2017 RELEASED