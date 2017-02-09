YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning Counry Common Pleas Court are expected this afternoon to deliberate the fate of a man charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the beating of a woman last March on the North Side.

Michael Johnson, 38, of Tod Lane is on trial before Judge Lou D'Apolito, who heard closing arguments in the case today.

The judge is now instructing jurors on the law they must follow before they begin deliberations.

The case began Wednesday after jury selection was completed Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the victim was beaten so badly it is a "miracle she is still alive."