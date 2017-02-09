JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Jurors to deliberate fate of man charged with attempted murder, assault



Published: Thu, February 9, 2017 @ 11:34 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors in Mahoning Counry Common Pleas Court are expected this afternoon to deliberate the fate of a man charged with attempted murder and felonious assault for the beating of a woman last March on the North Side.

Michael Johnson, 38, of Tod Lane is on trial before Judge Lou D'Apolito, who heard closing arguments in the case today.

The judge is now instructing jurors on the law they must follow before they begin deliberations.

The case began Wednesday after jury selection was completed Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the victim was beaten so badly it is a "miracle she is still alive."

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes