JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ex-Steeler Jon Witman pleads guilty in second DUI crash



Published: Thu, February 9, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his second crash while driving under the influence of prescription drugs last year.

Forty-four-year-old Jon Witman was ordered to serve three days on house arrest as part of his six months’ probation sentence.

He was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in York County, where he lives.

Witman played for the Steelers from 1996 to 2001. He was taking a prescribed painkiller and muscle relaxer when he ran a stop sign and hit a tree in September. His wife called police and talked him into in-patient drug rehab at the Eisenhower Center in Manchester, Michigan.

Defense attorney Chris Ferro says Witman “asked for help and he got it.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes