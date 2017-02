VIENNA

Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, will host creamed chicken-on-biscuit take out dinners from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18. To order, call 330-856-4204 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Monday. Walk-ins also will be welcome. Dinners are $9 for adults and $4.50 for children 10 and under.