Boardman Molding Co. earns chamber's Excellence in Manufacturing award



Published: Thu, February 9, 2017 @ 10:03 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Boardman Molding Co. is the recipient of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber's first Excellence in Manufacturing award presented today at the chamber's Economic Forecast breakfast.

The plastic injection mold company has been in business since the 1930s and persevered through recessions and downfalls to make it to growth today.

"The company looks forward to future growth," said Ronald Kessler, president of the company. "We are back on the open road with new opportunities ahead."

Also at the event, Joel Elvery, economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland gave a positive forecast for the nation's economy and the Youngstown area in 2017.

In Youngstown, the gross domestic product, GDP, is expected to grow 1.4 percent. Housing prices and employment are also expected to rise.

