BOARDMAN — A township man faces a drug-trafficking charge after police said they found heroin in his vehicle after a traffic stop.

Charged with felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia is Carlton Sims, 32, of Glenbrook Road. Police stopped him Wednesday night on West Boulevard near Glenwood Avenue for speeding, according to a police report.

Police said they observed a scale in the vehicle, leading an officer to conduct a search.

The officer reported finding a pill bottle in Sims' pocket that contained three "individually wrapped baggies of suspected heroin."

The officer also found a spoon with residue on it in Sims' pocket.

A field test indicated that two of the three small bags contained heroin, while results for the third were inconclusive, according to the report.

Sims was arrested on the charges and also cited for driving under suspension.

Records show Sims was convicted in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in 2008 for felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder. The charges are related to a shooting of an Austintown police officer in May 2007.