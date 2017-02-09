JOBS
2 dead after Mercer County crash



Published: Thu, February 9, 2017 @ 4:45 p.m.

GROVE CITY, PA. — Two people died today after a crash just south of Grove City.

Grove City residents Samuel Moore, the driver, and Mary Moore, the passenger, died after their car collided head-on with another vehicle just before noon at North Liberty Road near Airport Road.

Pennsylvania State Police believe Samuel Moore lost control of the vehicle after encountering icy road conditions. There was no report on the condition of the driver of the other vehicle. State police are continuing the investigation.

