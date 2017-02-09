YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University Muslim students and faculty are nervous about President Donald Trump’s executive order establishing a temporary immigration ban for seven Muslim-majority nations, said Gulay Yazar, president of the YSU Muslim Student Association.

But Yazar said at tonight's campus forum on “The Impact of the Recent Immigration Ban on Our Academic Programs,” a message of support of international students emailed to students and faculty by YSU President Jim Tressel “was a big relief for many.”

About 50 YSU students, faculty and others attended the forum organized by Taci Turel, associate professor in the Merchandising: Fashion Interiors Program and the Department of Human Technology.

In his email, Tressel said the university’s International Programs Office would provide assistance to those affected. There are 315 international students enrolled at YSU, seven from countries named in President Trump’s ban.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com