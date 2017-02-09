YOUNGSTOWN — Faculty and staff at Youngstown State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences asked President Jim Tressel for more help at town hall meeting today.

“It would be in the university’s best interest if they’re able to help faculty at large so that we can help our students,” said Cryshanna Jackson-Leftwich, director of the department of politics and international studies and women and gender studies.

About 50 people gathered in DeBartolo Hall with comments, questions and concerns ready for Tressel’s response.

Tressel began the session by discussing investment priorities. Some of the priorities included current workforce compensation, personnel replacement, information technology infrastructure and facility improvements.

Overall goals for the university include better student retention and graduation rates, as well as a sound, balanced budget.

“What we are working with is the same state subsidy we’ve had, and we are funded no longer based on our enrollment, but also [students’] completion [rates],” Tressel said. “Really, we’re living with less with more work.”

