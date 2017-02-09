NILES — The city’s water and sewer superintendent believes there may be another factor besides aging infrastructure behind more than 120 water main breaks in 2016.

The possible culprit: higher water elevation.

“We would like the water to be at 1,096 feet above sea level,” Superintendent Andy Catanzarite told council during a roundtable session today. “But just five feet higher elevation means higher pressure to many of the waterlines.”

The superintendent said preferred water pressure is 50 pounds per square inch, but the higher level raises it to 52 psi, which could cause problems along some of the mains.

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District pumps water to the city and monitors the elevation, which can be changed by MVSD operators at their Mineral Ridge facility. Catanzarite said elevation, at the city’s request, has been maintained at 1,096 feet.

The result: “The current level seems to be reducing breaks,” the superintendent reported to council.

