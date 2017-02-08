YOUNGSTOWN

St. Thomas Aquinas used four timeouts in the final two seconds of Tuesday night’s contest against Ursuline to draw up a 3-point play in order to tie the game.

“We just wanted to keep in our minds that we were switching on all screens. We were just trying to push them off the 3-point line so they couldn’t possibly tie the game up,” Ursuline’s Anthony Howell said.

Michael Sommers got the ball off the inbounds pass and put up a shot nearly four feet behind the arc with .7 seconds on the clock. Dakota Hobbs contested the shot and the ball banked off the rim at the buzzer.

The Irish won 53-50.