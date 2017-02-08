HOWLAND — Authorities are not saying whether shooting deaths of men in Mineral Ridge and Howland Tuesday night are related, but two Howland Police officers are off on leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations handles the shooting death of the man they shot outside the Howland Giant Eagle.

Ohio Attorney General's Office spokeperson Jill DelGreco said Howland Police asked BCI to investigate the shooting death of a man in the parking lot in front of the Giant Eagle on East Market Street.

She referred questions about the man's identity to the Trumbull County coroner's office, which said it did not have man's name or the name of the Mineral Ridge victim.

Weathersfield Township Chief Mike Naples said his department and the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force are investigating the death of a man at a home across from St. Mary Catholic Church on South Main Street.

He declined to identify the shooting victim.

Officers were called to the home at 7 p.m. and found the man deceased of at least one gunshot wound. The suspect in the shooting was gone. Officers did not know whether the suspect left on foot or in a car, so the nearby Mineral Ridge High school was placed on lockdown for about an hour while a basketball game was played as a precaution.

Questions being asked of the Howland Police Department were referred to Township Administrator Darlene St. George, who said the officers are on leave "to deal with the trauma" of the incident. Gunshots hit cars in the parking lot but did not injure anyone else.

"We're thankful the officers are safe and any public that were in the immediate area are also safe," St. George said.