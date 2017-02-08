WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners today voted to reject the annexation proposal for 440 acres of land near the Ohio Turnpike into Newton Falls.

Attorneys for the village and for Braceville and Newton townships gave presentations to the commissioners before they took a 3-0 vote against the annexation.

Newton Falls mayor Lyle Waddell said the village would revise it's proposal and present it again, though the village is also open to further discussion of a joint economic development district, which would accomplish some of the same goals as the annexation.

The proposal would have annexed land from Braceville and Newton townships.