WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners today voted to reject a proposal by the village of Newton Falls to annex 440 acres in Braceville and Newton townships near the Ohio Turnpike into the village.

Attorneys for Newton Falls and the two townships presented oral arguments in a courtroom-like setting in the commissioners hearing room. The commissioners cast a 3-0 vote against the annexation.

The presentations took more than an hour, with the commissioners asking several questions regarding the legal arguments. The commissioners have said the only consideration for them would be whether the annexation met the requirements of Ohio law.

If it did, they were bound by law to approve it.

A lawyer the commissioners hired to assist them, Thomas G. Carey of Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell, said the townships raised two “material” issues as to whether the petition met requirements.

After the commissioners reached their decision, Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell said the village will “revise this and refile it.”

