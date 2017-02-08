JOBS
Tressel hosting town hall now at YSU



Published: Wed, February 8, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is now hosting a "Town Hall" meeting in Debartolo Hall to discuss investment priorities with faculty and staff in the college of liberal arts and social sciences.

The meeting is Tressel's attempt to improve shared governance and communication - two concerns shared in the campus climate survey - with university employees.

About 50 people have gathered for the discussion.

