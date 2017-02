CANFIELD

In two games against East this season, the Canfield High School boys basketball team has committed 52 turnovers.

Even though 24 were committed Tuesday, the Cardinals rallied for a 61-56 victory against their All-American Conference Red Tier rivals for a series sweep.

Zach Tinkey scored 24 points and Jake Cummings added 15 as Canfield moved into sole possession of third-place.