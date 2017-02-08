JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Sweeney grants motion to move Seman case



Published: Wed, February 8, 2017 @ 9:23 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Maureen Sweeney today in Mahoning County Common a Pleas Court granted a defense motion for a change of venue in the Robert Seman capital murder case.

The ruling comes after a hearing yesterday where defense attorneys asked for the move, saying intense pretrial publicity has made it impossible to seat a jury.

Seman could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Corinne Gump, 10 and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt after a March 30, 2015, arson at their Powers Way home.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes