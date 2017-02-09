JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Struthers council amends parking ordinance



Published: Wed, February 8, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Council voted tonight to amend a Wilson Street parking ordinance so parking will be prohibited only on the north side of Wilson between 5th and 8th streets.

A previous version, approved by council in 2016, banned street parking on both sides of that section of Wilson.

The amended ordinance will be in effect for a 60-day trial period beginning March 1.

Additionally, council moved to allow Mayor Terry Stocker to acquire temporary right of way so the city can purchase property for $300 along the Mahoning River.

Acquiring the property will facilitate the city’s grant application with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The city hopes to receive about $3 million to remove a dam and associated sediment from the Mahoning River.

In other business, council authorized the Ohio Department of Transportation to replace guardrails, at no cost to the city, on state Routes 289 and 616.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes