STRUTHERS — Council voted tonight to amend a Wilson Street parking ordinance so parking will be prohibited only on the north side of Wilson between 5th and 8th streets.

A previous version, approved by council in 2016, banned street parking on both sides of that section of Wilson.

The amended ordinance will be in effect for a 60-day trial period beginning March 1.

Additionally, council moved to allow Mayor Terry Stocker to acquire temporary right of way so the city can purchase property for $300 along the Mahoning River.

Acquiring the property will facilitate the city’s grant application with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The city hopes to receive about $3 million to remove a dam and associated sediment from the Mahoning River.

In other business, council authorized the Ohio Department of Transportation to replace guardrails, at no cost to the city, on state Routes 289 and 616.