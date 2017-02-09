YOUNGSTOWN — Only one candidate who filed to run in the May 2 primary in Mahoning County is likely to be disqualified.

William Cabuno of West Wilson Avenue, a political newcomer running for the open 4th Ward seat on Struthers City Council as a Democrat, is expected to be removed from the ballot when the county elections board meets Saturday.

Cabuno failed to date the declaration of candidacy part of his nominating petitions before he started collecting signatures, said board Deputy Director Thomas McCabe and board Chairman Mark Munroe.

Under state election law, that’s considered a “fatal flaw” and the county board has disqualified candidates for that reason several times in the past, Munroe said.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com