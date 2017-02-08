AUSTINTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot machine revenue of $8.44 million in January, up from $8 million reported in January 2016.

In January 2017, the racino had an average of 986 video lottery terminals, or slot machines, compared with 937 in January 2016, according to data released by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The OLC report also shows $89.5 million in credits played at Hollywood Gaming during January. Gamers won $79.7 million in credits – a 90.57 percent payout – which equated to a win per day per VLT of $276.

Promotional play credits were $1.3 million.

The state’s seven racinos reported total slot machine revenue of $71.29 million, up from $69 million in January 2016. In January 2017, there were an average of 11,013 slot machines, which compares with the 10,526 the racinos had last year.

The state’s four casinos reported revenue of $63.87 million in January 2017, down from the $65.51 million reported in January 2016, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission.