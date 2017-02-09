POLAND — After months of discussion about how best to manage the Poland Municipal Forest, village officials now have in their hands a report that will help them answer that question.

The “Woodland Stewardship Management Plan,” written by certified consulting forester Rick Miller of Dover, provides a detailed history of the 262-acre forest and recommendations for how the village might tackle its management.

“The main thrust of the plan was not to give them detailed recommendations. It just seems like there wasn’t a lot of specific direction,” Miller said. “I was trying to give them more food for thought so they could establish a more direct management approach.”

Up to this point, the village has not actively managed the property.

“For all those years, it kind of just went by like a ship without a sail,” said Mayor Tim Sicafuse.

Forest upkeep has been a topic at council meetings for more than a year and a half, with the discussion prompted by a tree-eating insect killing off significant numbers of the forest’s ash tree population.

