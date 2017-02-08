— NASCAR will not permit damaged race cars to return to the track this season unless the repairs can be made on pit road within a tight window.

The ban on wrecked race cars continuing to compete was announced Wednesday in a series of a rule updates for the 2017 season.

Beginning later this month at Daytona, if a car receives enough damage during an on-track incident that it must go to the garage for repairs, the team will not be allowed to repair it in an effort to get back on track. Damaged vehicles can be repaired on pit road during a five-minute cumulative time limit.

