BOARDMAN — A Lowellville woman was cited for failure to control after purportedly crashing a vehicle into two yards and a tree on Glenwood Avenue.

Township police responded to the accident just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report. A driver traveling southbound on Glenwood reportedly ran of the road, over-corrected, then ran off the other side of the road into two front yards and a tree.

The driver, Lisa Snyder, 34, of Kennedy Road, was cited. She was treated at the scene and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

According to a report, she was alert and able to answer questions at the scene. She reportedly told police that she was using her phone to connect to the radio when she ran off the road.