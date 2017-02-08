— It should surprise no one that a hockey-playing teen from Green Bay, Wis., has fit in so well in the Mahoning Valley.

Youngstown Phantoms defenseman Michael Karow literally has grown up with the NFL’s Packers. Just about everyone here has an opinion on the Browns, Steelers, Buckeyes and Penguins.

Sometimes, football can unite us (the New England Patriots being an exception).

“I’ve lived in the same house all my life and if you hit all the red lights, it’s 10 minutes to Lambeau Field,” said Karow of his family home. “You can’t see it from the house, but we’re right there in the city limits.”

A “100 percent” Packers fan, Karow said his family usually attends a few games each season.

“Obviously, not [last fall], but it’s always fun going to games,” the Ursuline High School honor student said. “It’s definitely a big part of your life there.”

