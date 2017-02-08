Bob Jadloski debuted his latest invention to members of the Warren Rotary Club he said could revolutionize the energy industry.

Best of all, he wants to start it in Youngstown.

“It’s not the next windmill or solar panel; it’s utilizing what we already have, [to make it] better,” he told the crowd Wednesday afternoon.

For more than five years, Jadloski has been developing what he calls the Free Pressure Generator. Since 2014, he has been developing his invention in the Oak Hill Collaborative’s Tech Hub, which has supported him with equipment and space to work on it. The collaborative is located on Youngstown’s South Side.

Much like a hydroelectric generator, the turbine gathers energy from the flow of water. The FPG uses the kinetic flow of fluids and gases through pipelines to generate electricity. The invention can be attached to a pressurized pipeline and uses no energy harnessing the flow.

The energy the FPG can produce on its own could power 25 average American homes at once, based on information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, he said.

This is energy that is not only clean but also self-sufficient, which can let users have off-the-grid electricity, he said. Jadloski added the best way the FPG can be used in Ohio is with the natural-gas wells, using the pressure from the gas lines.

The Warren native brought his invention to the Rotary Club first since he himself is a member and with the hope of getting the word out the fastest. The club is part of Rotary International, which invites business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services around the world.

Rodney Bender, a club member, said the invention has the potential to make Youngstown a hub for this new type of energy production.

“People can really benefit from this. Our country can benefit from this, and I think it’s a whole new feature for our country through this technology,” Bender said.

The FPG could do a lot of good on a number of different levels, Jadloski told his peers. He said he already has several area companies interested in buying his product.

Right now, the inventor said he needs to find one engineer or a team of engineers to fine-tune the specifications for the FPG before moving forward with selling it. He can be reached at rockshotz@hotmail.com or at 330-766-0606.