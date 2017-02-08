MERCER, PA. Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S Pitt St., will host a program on the Seven Days Battle at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Jim Carnes will host.

The Seven Days Battles was a series of six major battles during the Civil War from June 25 to July 1, 1862.

The society also will present “History in the Making: Tet Offensive, Part 1” at 7 p.m., Feb. 21. The program will be the first of a series on the War in Vietnam. It will feature a video and discussion.

In addition to special programs, the society hosts monthly discussion groups at its headquarters. The Civil War Discussion Group meets the second Tuesday of the month, and the History in the Making Discussion Group meets the third Tuesday of the month. Both groups meet from September through May and are free and open to the public.

For information call the society at 724-662-3490 or email info@mchspa.org. The society website can be found at www.mchspa.org.