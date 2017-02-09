JOBS
Federal judge encourages NFL retirees to register for settlement



Published: Wed, February 8, 2017 @ 9:34 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge on Wednesday urged NFL retirees to register for a concussion settlement that could cost the league $1 billion over 65 years.

About 22,000 retirees are encouraged to get baseline neurological testing. The league expects more than 6,000 of them to eventually be diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The deal approved by Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody resolves thousands of lawsuits that accused the NFL of hiding what it knew about the risks of repeated concussions in order to return players to the field.

Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for the complete story.

